Theatrical performance targets suicide prevention, mental health

– Massy, Education Ministry and local actors team-up

MASSY Group, the Ministry of Education’s Allied Arts Unit, and several local actors have teamed up to stage ‘Shadow of Tomorrow’, a riveting theatrical performance catering specifically to secondary school students in commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Day coming up on October 10.

According to a press release, the production, which will be staged on September 18 at the National Cultural Centre, aims to shed light on the realities of suicide and mental health struggles, emphasise the importance of seeking help, and create empathy and understanding among the audience.

Approval has been given for students from as many as 24 public and private secondary schools from across Guyana to attend the show which starts at 1:30 pm and is free of cost.

Among the actors are Sonia Yarde, Sean Budnah, Delica Piggot, La Toya DaSilva, Mark Luke Edwards, Sean Thompson, and Le Tisha DeSilva, to name a few.

This will be the third theatrical production led by Massy Group, targeting several schools across Guyana.

In Guyana, suicide rates are among the highest in the world, with young people being particularly vulnerable. As such, Massy Group believes it is crucial to address this issue proactively and provide support and resources to those in need.

Meanwhile, the Group has also organised support for its staff, starting with a web-based application to assess its employees’ levels of anxiety, depression, and well-being.

Massy Group employs 1,000 Guyanese in its five operating companies. After completing the self- assessment, employees will be provided with professional help and counselling where required.

Massy Group aims to create a supportive work environment that fosters mental health and resilience by empowering employees to enhance their overall well-being.

Notably, in 2022, the company successfully held a Suicide Prevention Mental Health Art Competition targeting two age ranges: 13-17 and 18-35.

Jamal Durant and Suriya Walcott, who won the senior and junior categories, walked away with cash prizes. By encouraging creativity and self-expression, Massy Group contributed to helping break the stigma surrounding mental health issues among young people.

In 2021, Massy organised a Suicide Prevention Mental Health Poetry Competition. This competition invited participation from individuals in two categories; the senior category, 19 to 35 years and the junior category, 11 to 18 years.

They were required to write, recite, and upload a poem on suicide prevention and/or mental health on any of Massy’s social media platforms. Renika Anand and Cheri Frank won in the junior and senior categories, respectively.

By harnessing the power of words, the Group aimed to create a safe space for individuals to express themselves and promote understanding and empathy.

“At Massy Guyana, we believe that taking care of one’s mental health is of utmost importance. Through these initiatives, we aim to break down the barriers that prevent open conversations about mental health and provide meaningful support to those in need,” said Christpen Bobb-Semple, Assistant Vice President and Head of the Group’s Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Steering Committee.

The Group invites everyone to join the effort to raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health, promoting life skills development, and fostering a culture of support and understanding.