$26.4B injection elevates security sector in first half of 2023

THE government’s commitment to public safety and well-being has resulted in a $26.4 billion investment in the first half of this year to improve the prison system, police stations, and fire service.

This is according to the Ministry of Finance’s mid-year report, which stated that the sum “was expended in the security sector to advance efforts which are consistent with Government’s commitment to ensure safety and security.”

GUYANA POLICE FORCE

The report reveals that the Guyana Police Force received a significant portion of these funds, with $468.3 million dedicated to improving its infrastructure and operational capabilities. This investment has led to the advancement of works in various key areas, including command centres, criminal investigations departments, and living quarters for police personnel in several regions.

“Works also advanced on the rehabilitation and construction of living quarters at Beterverwagting, Cove and John, and Lethem; police stations at Baramita, Tuschen, Den Amstel, Vreed-en-Hoop, Mocha, Sparendaam, Rose Hall, Imbaimadai, Eteringbang Annai, Lethem, and Karasabai as well as the ICT Training Complexes in Regions 1, 4, 5 and 9. Works are expected to commence in the second half for the reconstruction of Brickdam Police Station,” the report detailed.

Additionally, the report highlights the rollout of the Safe Country Initiative in Regions Three and Six, with designs underway for further expansion. Notably, the contract to develop an electronic identification (eID) system has been signed, promising the issuance of Guyanese Citizenship Identity Cards in 2024. The DNA analysis workflow system is also in the final stages of validation testing.

The acquisition of 30 double-cab pickups has boosted the GPF’s mobility and response capabilities, enabling quicker and more decisive responses to criminal activities. Moreover, efforts to engage local communities in crime prevention have seen the formation of 37 new community groups, with an additional 53 groups planned for the second half of the year.

Training has been a key focus, with $70.4 million spent on the development of 714 police ranks participating in local and regional courses. These courses include 16 crime prevention-related training programmes, underscoring the commitment to enhancing the force’s skills and effectiveness.

GUYANA PRISON SERVICE

Meanwhile, the Guyana Prison Service has also received substantial investments, totalling $333 million, aimed at modernising its infrastructure. The report notes the completion of three cell blocks at Lusignan Prison, addressing overcrowding issues, and the ongoing progress on three additional cell blocks to accommodate 350 more inmates.

“Works were advanced towards the completion of 3 cell blocks which are now operationalised at the Lusignan Prison, to address overcrowding. Further, 3 additional cell blocks are progressing which will accommodate an additional 350 inmates. Additionally, works were also advanced on living quarters at Lusignan, Mazaruni and New Amsterdam,” the report said.

The report noted that the prison service had prioritised rehabilitative training, with 324 inmates receiving training in various fields such as agriculture, carpentry, and culinary arts during the first half of 2023. An additional 725 inmates are currently undergoing training and are set to graduate soon, with plans to train 451 more inmates in the second half of the year.

GUYANA FIRE SERVICE

Shifting focus to the Guyana Fire Service, the report said that significant investments of $141.9 million was made in the first half of the year.

These funds have been used to complete living quarters in New Amsterdam, construct a new Fire Service Headquarters in Georgetown, and develop fire stations in Wales and Ogle. Works are also advancing on the Leonora and Diamond fire stations.

Recognising the critical role of fire hydrants in safeguarding communities, 148 hydrants are set to be installed by the end of 2023, following their procurement during the reporting period. An excavator acquisition will facilitate the installation process, while additional firefighting equipment is expected to be procured in the latter half of the year.

“During the first half of 2023, 189 fire officers completed training in areas such as basic recruit training, supervisory management, computer training, among others at a sum of $2.4 million. Another 110 officers are expected to undergo the emergency medical technician course as well as basic recruit training. These initiatives will aid towards improving response time and firefighting techniques,” the report said.

A total of $58.6 Billion has been allocated in this year’s budget to enhance infrastructure, capacity, and community engagement, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure Guyana.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, in presenting the budget to the National Assembly in January, said that government recognises that delivering safety and security to citizens and businesses is a prerequisite for them to grow, prosper and contribute to the development of the state.

“We are adopting a structured approach to arrive at qualitative improvements that harmonise with our government’s commitment to delivering to the citizens of Guyana, a country with improved safety and security systems,” he said.