358 traffic cases made during GPF enforcement exercise
traffic

Across all regional divisions, the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Traffic Department, under Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh’s leadership, made 358 cases on September 11, 2023.
According to a GPF Facebook post, the number of cases included 123 for speeding and two for driving under the influence. The unbiased efforts have been intensified to curb motorists’ poor and reckless usage of the road.

Scenes from the Guyana Police Force’s enforcement exercise on Monday

Traffic ranks across all divisions have been engaging daily in countrywide empowerment sessions and road safety lectures.

