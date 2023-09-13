Vendors nabbed with marijuana at Mahdia

RANKS of the Mahdia Police Station, on Tuesday, nabbed two vendors, 55-year-old Cecelia Ann Roberts and 37-year-old Kwame Roberts of 111 Miles, Mahdia with 557 grammes of marijuana.

According to a press release, between 04:45 and 05:10 hours, acting on information received, the ranks carried out a search at the mentioned address in Cecelia and Kwame’s presence.

The ranks found a handbag, and inside were 33 transparent zip-lock bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

A further search was carried out, and the ranks found two plastic bags containing suspected marijuana and several empty packs of zip lock bags, tobacco leaves, and scissors.

They were arrested and escorted to Mahdia Police Station, along with the suspected cannabis.

The cannabis was weighed in the presence of the two individuals and it amounted to 557 grammes.

They were then placed in custody pending further investigations and charges.