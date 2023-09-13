AI Tech Expo, ‘AI-4D Showcase’, to ignite innovation

WITH Guyana on the cusp of a technological revolution, there will be an AI Tech Expo on November 24, 2023, aiming to accelerate its progress by celebrating homegrown AI innovations which are driving change on a global scale with the captivating theme, “Democratizing Al”.

“Get ready to immerse yourself in the future of artificial intelligence (AI) at the highly-anticipated ‘AI-4D Showcase’ on November 24. This isn’t just another ‘tech expo’; it’s a beacon of innovation and inspiration, signaling Guyana’s emergence as a pivotal player in the global Al arena,” a press release stated.

The AI-4D showcase will shine a spotlight on democratising Al for development, serving as a catalyst for meaningful conversations on Al’s role in shaping the future of developing nations like Guyana.

The ‘Al-4D Showcase’ will kick off with a mesmerising series of showcased, endogenous Al innovations, but the crown jewel of the event will undoubtedly be the grand unveiling of “TrueSelph”.

“This globally applicable endogenous Al product promises to redefine the Al landscape, and will use this platform to make its public debut. Prepare to witness TrueSelph charting a new course in the world of Al in Guyana,” the release said.

Following the grand unveiling, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind expo experience. The event will transform into an expo-style spectacle, offering attendees a chance to interact with Al innovations at their respective engagement stations.

Eldon Marks, the visionary behind the showcase, encapsulated the event’s essence, stating: “The Al-4D Showcase is not just an event; it’s a movement. We are on a mission to ensure that Al becomes a force for good, accessible to all, and a catalyst for positive change in Guyana and beyond. TrueSelph, along with the other remarkable Al innovations we’re showcasing represents the future we’re building together.”