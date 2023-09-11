President Ali sympathises with Morocco over deadly earthquake, offers support

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Sunday, said he was saddened at the loss of over 2,000 lives and the injury and displacement of thousands of persons in Morocco as a result of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake, which occurred on Friday, struck below a remote cluster of mountainous villages south of Marrakesh and is the country’s deadliest in 60 years.

Guyana’s Head of State has offered his support.

“The Government and People of Guyana express our deepest sympathies to the Government and People of Morocco, especially those directly affected by this devastation. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“My government will provide any support we can to the global efforts to help the people of Morocco in this difficult time,” he said.