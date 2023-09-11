‘Holistic’ approach to judicial reform underway

-JSC commences work to address vacancies, improve efficiency – President Ali

AMID ongoing concerns about extended acting appointments in key judicial positions, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has stressed the need for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to expand its role in comprehensively evaluating the judiciary with a view to addressing its needs and challenges.

President Ali, during a recent State House news conference, shed light on the new JSC, and sought to address concerns regarding the substantive appointments of Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Chief Justice Roxane George. He emphasised the importance of the substantive appointment of the country’s two top judicial officers.

He explained that the JSC’s responsibilities encompass addressing vacancies throughout the entire judicial system.

“I want the work of the Judicial Service Commission to be expanded, so that we can understand the fullness of the issues and challenges of the judiciary; so that we can approach this in a holistic way,” he said.

President Ali highlighted the significance of conducting this process the right way, ensuring transparency and independence.

“Now the Judicial Service Commission is in place, that commission will now conduct its work independently,” he said, before expressing his desire for the JSC’s work to be expanded to comprehensively understand the challenges within the judiciary.

Addressing concerns about the acting appointments of Chancellor Cummings-Edwards and Chief Justice George, President Ali assured the public that the country is not without leaders in these positions.

He said: “Our country is not without a Chief Justice or Chancellor; they have a very clear mandate, and are executing it in line with the Constitution.”

Furthermore, President Ali underlined his focus on creating an effective judicial system supported by the necessary technology and infrastructure.

“What I am concerned about is an effective judiciary system; one that we can rely on. One that the international community can rely on; one that is efficient and supported by the necessary technology and infrastructure that will make them efficient.

“One in which we have the full complement of judges and magistrates; and that is what the JSC is working on. So, I’m not going to be confining myself to individuals or posts. I’m going to confine myself to the system and I am looking at a holistic system,” the Head of State said.

In July, Chancellor (ag) of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Former Chancellor Justice Carl Singh; Retired Appeal Court judge BS Roy; Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George; and Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Manniram Prashad were sworn is as JSC commissioners by President Ali.

Justice Cummings-Edwards will serve as the chairman, while Justice George and Mr. Prashad will serve as ex-officio members of the JSC.

The JSC, which has a three-year life, is responsible for making recommendations for judicial appointments, and removing or exercising disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in judicial offices. The JSC also advises the President on the appointment of judges, except for the Chancellor and the Chief Justice.

There has been a 20-year impasse on judicial appointments, with the last substantive Chancellor being Justice Desiree Bernard.

The current Chancellor and Chief Justice have both been acting in their respective positions for a number of years.