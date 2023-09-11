Eight formal invitations ignored by Opposition Leader – President Ali says

-reaffirms commitment to fulfilling constitutional duties

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities, amid a standoff with Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, who has refused to engage in formal discussions on governance issues and constitutional reform.

During a news conference held at State House on Saturday, the Head of State defended his commitment to fulfilling his constitutional mandate and expressed his perplexity over the Opposition Leader’s stance despite him extending formal invitations on eight separate occasions.

“For a matter of fact, I formally reached out to the Leader of the Opposition on eight occasions between April 22 and June 2023, in relation to fulfilling my duties in accordance with what the Constitution requires.

“So, you would not find me wanting when it comes to fulfilling my constitutional mandate…. Because I believe strongly in constitutional rule and keeping the constitution of our country,” the President said.

The President’s remarks come in response to Norton’s assertion that he refuses to formally “ask” President Ali for talks on governance issues.

President Ali continued, “Now, let me say to you that I have fulfilled my constitutional mandate and I intend to continue to do so. Now, I do not understand why this burden is at my foot. Because I’m saying to you that I’ve fulfilled all my constitutional mandates in relation to consultation with the Leader of the Opposition and the issue of constitutional reform.”

Highlighting the upcoming plans for constitutional reform, President Ali stated, “That is, as you know, the consultation for constitutional reform will commence, as I said, in the last quarter of this year. I think the mechanism is in place, the institutional mechanism is being put in place now. That is the last update I had from the AG (Attorney General) so, that the national consultation on constitutional reform could commence.”

He added: “And of course, there is a formula for the establishment of that consultative body, and the Opposition is very much a part of that. So, I don’t know what else is needed. What stops him (Norton) from calling.”

At events, President Ali had extended his hand to the Opposition Leader twice, only to be rebuffed. Back in 2022, Norton had accused the President Ali of bullying him into a handshake at an event held by the British High Commission residence. At another event in Berbice, Norton and other members of his delegation refused to shake the President’s outstretched hand. They instead chose to bow their heads.

Key among the disputes is the delay in appointing a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice. Norton, who assumed the role of Opposition Leader in April 2022, expressed willingness to meet on this issue.

However, the lack of progress led Opposition Member of Parliament, Vinceroy Jordan to file a case challenging the perceived delay.

Justice Younge ruled that both the President and the Leader of the Opposition bear the responsibility of reaching an agreement on appointments.

Although the Constitution does not impose a specific timeline for consultations, Justice Younge emphasised the importance of acting swiftly.

Norton has been criticised for the opposition’s refusal to engage in other constitutionally mandated consultations. The appointment of crucial positions such as Police Commissioner and the Police Service Commission (PSC) were met with the opposition’s inaction.

Additionally, the opposition’s failure to contribute meaningfully to important legislative amendments, including the Representation of the People Act (RoPA) and the new Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), has raised concerns about their commitment to the well-being of Guyanese citizens.

President Ali, determined to uphold his responsibilities despite the ongoing disputes, proceeded with the appointment of constitutional commissions despite Norton’s legal threats.

The opposition took legal action to challenge the appointments of the PSC and Clifton Hicken, as well as the passage of the Natural Resource Fund Bill. However, these legal challenges were ultimately dismissed by the courts, validating President Ali’s actions as lawful and within his rights as the Head of State.