News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Teachers to be consulted on education reform
Teacher Joycelyn Joseph during a lesson with her nursery school children during the COVID-19 pandemic (Delano Williams photo)
Teacher Joycelyn Joseph during a lesson with her nursery school children during the COVID-19 pandemic (Delano Williams photo)

–President Ali says

AS part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance education in Guyana and align it with international standards, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced plans for extensive consultations with teachers aimed at not only addressing salary adjustments but also fostering a holistic improvement in the sector.

“We are also going to have consultations with our teachers. As soon as I return from the U.N., those consultations will commence,” President Ali announced during a news conference at State House on Saturday.

The United Nations General Assembly runs from September 19 to 26 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

During the press conference, President Ali highlighted that these consultations would go beyond the realm of salaries, indicating a more comprehensive approach to enhancing education in the country.

“I don’t know what the teachers would raise with me, but, as you know, I have said before, like we did for the nurses, there will be an adjustment for teachers,” he said.

President Ali expressed his commitment to collaborating with teachers to identify and address various challenges within the education system.

“Whatever the teachers raise with me, we will be working together on finding and looking at the macro; having a macro view of what can be done not only to improve them individually and collectively, but what they can do and how, together, we can strengthen their education system.”

One of the specific areas of concern mentioned by the President was mathematics education.

He disclosed that he had asked the Minister of Education to develop a policy within two weeks to boost Guyana’s performance in mathematics.

This initiative, the President said, would involve active participation from all Guyanese interested in contributing to educational reforms.

President Ali emphasised the transparency and inclusivity of his consultations, stating, “My consultations are public; very open.”

Previously, the Head of State reaffirmed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is progressively working to address the adjustment of salary scales for teachers, which he said will come at an appropriate time.

The President said that they “are looking at salaries in a holistic way, and in a phased manner.” He added that his government will never walk away from the commitment it has made to teachers.

Last December, President Ali announced that several categories of public servants would get salary increases, and he assured teachers that their increases were guaranteed.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.