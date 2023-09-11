‘Car had no headlight on’

-survivor of deadly Mahaica collision recalls; urges motorists not to drink and drive

VICKRAM Ramjawan, who survived Saturday night’s horrific accident at De Hoop, Mahaica, said that the car they crashed into had no headlight on and was coming towards them at a fast rate.

“The car was coming and it had no headlight and just ram into us. I just see the driver mash up and the lil gurl was at the back; she and her father died, and the next lady got injured…my seat belt save me. I got some bruises from the air bag and because of the juck it bran up my belly and I hurt my back,” he told the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday.

Kellon Jones, Jason Rudder and his 11-year-old daughter Jamela Rudder who were in the car with Ramjawan were killed along with Chris Gonsalves, who was identified as the driver of the other car.

Ramjawan, 21, a carpenter of Lot 4 Betsy Ground, East Canje, told this publication that he was on his way home after working the week in Georgetown.

The father of a six-week-old baby said he joined the car at the Berbice car park and was seated in the front passenger seat at the time of the accident.

Recalling the moments leading up to the accident, he said that the car was in a dark area when they noticed something dark coming towards them. He said that within a matter of seconds they realised it was an oncoming car.

Jones of Fort Ordnance, East Canje Berbice, who was the driver of the car Ramjawan was in, reportedly did everything he could to avoid the collision.

Amidst reports that Gonsalves who hails from Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara, was intoxicated at the time of the accident, Ramjawan used the opportunity to plead with motorists to desist from drinking and driving.

“Look at the little girl [Jamela] just start off school and die already. It’s not worth it. If you drink just don’t drive,” he said.

Jones’ mother Coretta Gomes, 53, made a similar plea. “I think that when they drive, they are not to drink! I want to tell you don’t drink and drive,” she said amidst tears.

She said the news of her youngest son’s death has shattered her.

Gomes, who last saw her son on Friday morning, said he was a well-known individual who would always “bright up” the people around him. Jones, a father of one, has been plying the Georgetown to Berbice route for a number of years.

‘SHE MADE ME PROUD’

Meanwhile, Jamela’s mother Synieka Henry told this publication that her daughter had promised to make her proud.

Jamela was the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) top performer for Leeds Primary School. She was awarded a place at St. Joseph High School in Georgetown, but her parents opted to send her to President’s College.

Henry said during the week that she spent at her new school, she was full of excitement and has spent the time transitioning to high school and dorm life.

“She said mommy if I pass to go town school, will you send me? I said yes, then for your birthday in November I will do a ball. She said okay mommy I will work hard for this and make you proud and she did make me proud…I prepared everything and pack up her cupboard,” she recalled.

Henry told this publication that hours before the accident she prepared her daughter for an awards ceremony in Georgetown.

“I bathe her, put on her shoes, tie her ribbon, carry her out the street and put her in a car with her father. I called her 12 o’clock and she said mommy I didn’t finish yet; I will call when I finish. She didn’t call but last night I get a call that Jamela reach up in an accident and she and her father [are] no more,” she said.

She related that her daughter was full of potential. She had an interest in business and was aiming for a career in that field.

Henry said that before heading to PC she had reminded her daughter to remain focused and that she will achieve whatever she puts her mind to. She said she was planning to bring her home once per term or once monthly; however, because of the awards on Saturday, she came home on Friday.

POLICE VERSION

Police said that the head-on collision occurred around 18:35hrs.

Fifty-year-old Shelly Harry of Fort Ordnance, who was in the car driven by Jones, was transferred from the Mahaicony Hospital to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she is being treated for a fractured right leg.

Police said that initial investigations revealed that the motorcar driven by Jones was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the De Hoop public road while the car driven by Gonsalves was proceeding west along the southern carriageway at a fast rate of speed when he overtook a car proceeding in the same direction and ended up directly in the path of PMM 7104.

As a result, a head-on crash occurred and both drivers and those in Jones’ car received injuries and were removed from the two vehicles by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital. Gonsalves was alone at the time of the accident.

At the hospital, Jones, Rudder, his daughter and Gonsalves were pronounced dead.

Ramjawan was seen by a doctor, treated and sent away while Harry was examined and transported to the GPHC.

Just last week President, Dr Irfaan Ali had taken decisive action and instructed the police to launch an expansive road-safety campaign nationwide, following a troubling report from the Guyana Police Force which revealed that 92 road accidents had occurred from January to August of this year, resulting in 110 fatalities.

At that time, he noted that the root causes of this problem including drinking and driving and excessive speeding must be addressed urgently.

Among the most horrific accident is the one that claimed the lives of four teenagers at Canal #2 Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Region Three.

Subsequently, 10-month-old Zainad Boyer was killed after the car she was in collided with another car at Dennis Street, Sophia, Georgetown.

Statistics gathered by the police force have revealed that accidents occur mostly at nights and from Thursday to Monday.

The force in July 2023 launched a “Respect the Road” Road Safety Awareness Campaign as a response to the rise in road accidents and traffic-related deaths.