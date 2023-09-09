News Archives
Omar Khan appointed as Lady Jags Head Coach
THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has announced the appointment of Guyana-born Omar Khan as the new Head Coach of Guyana’s Women’s National Football Team, the Lady Jags.
Khan, who is a UEFA ‘A’ Licence holder, brings to the job a wealth of experience, having worked with several clubs in the Netherlands, his most recent appointment being Head Coach of RKSV Spartaan Football Club. He is also a qualified Sports/Performance Psychologist.
The 49-year-old Khan was born in Guyana, but migrated to the Netherlands when he was four. He has coached several recognised European professional players, including Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay.
A release from the GFF quotes Khan as saying, “I am very excited to return to my roots after so many years, and I look forward to continuing the positive developments of the staff and players.
“After good discussions with the GFF, I am happy with the opportunity and the confidence for this job.”
Wayne Forde, President of the GFF, was also quoted saying, “We are happy to welcome Coach Khan to our team; he brings tremendous experience to the role, and I am confident that he will achieve the established targets for the team, and the women’s game in Guyana. I would like to wish him every success in his new role, and assure him of our complete support.”
Khan will be in arriving in Guyana very soon to take up his appointment as Lady Jags prepares for the upcoming Road to CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup 2023.

