CWI lauds late West Indies duo

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – Cricket West Indies has praised the late West Indies batsman, Peter Lashley for his contribution to player development.

Lashley died in his homeland, Barbados, on Monday at age 86, following a protracted illness.

“Peter Lashley will forever be remembered in West Indies cricket as a member of that great team that played in the most famous Test match; one of the most memorable moments in our rich history,” CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow said, adding:

“He had a wealth of knowledge of the game, and played a major role in the development of several players in Barbados, many of whom went on to represent the West Indies at the highest level.”

Lashley made his debut in the historic Tied Test against Australia in Brisbane in 1960, and went on to play four Tests, scoring 159 runs at an average of 22.

Following his career, Lashley became involved in the administration of the game as a prominent member of the Barbados Cricket Association’s board of management.

His death was the second to hit the Barbados and West Indies cricket fraternity in as many months, following the passing of Anthony ‘Tony’ White, an all-rounder who featured in two Tests against Australia in 1965.

White was 84.

“Tony White was part of a generation of superb players who helped to lay the foundation for the growth of West Indies cricket,” Shallow said.

“Despite his limited opportunities at the international level, he was a consistent performer at the first-class level. He was highly regarded and respected by his teammates and opponents,” he added.

Both Lashley and White were members of the historic Barbados side which captured the inaugural Shell Shield first-class tournament in 1966.