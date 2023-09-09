Demerara Cricket Club are inaugural champions

THE curtains fell on the first Republic Bank Guyana Limited (RBL)-sponsored Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-23 inter-club national championship on Friday at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, where Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) defeated Essequibo by a huge 124 runs to clinch the inaugural title.

Essequibo, which was represented by a combination of players due to their lack of active clubs, won the toss, and sent DCC in to bat. DCC took up the challenge, and amassed 274 runs for 9. Openers Sachin Singh, and eventual man-of-the-match Brandon Jaikaran posted 68 for the first wicket, before Singh was dismissed for 42 (43), that included three 4s and three 6s.

Rajendra Ramballi took three wickets for 48 runs from 10 overs for Essequibo, while Natron Gill took two wickets for 33 runs from five overs.

In reply, Essequibo managed a meagre 153-7 from their 50 overs. Carl Gilgeous top-scored with 43 runs, while Quincy Sampson was the next best contributor with 31 runs.

Bowling for DCC, Ezeikel Wilson took three wickets for 28 runs from his 10 overs, while skipper Beaton, who failed with the bat, chipped in with the ball capturing two wickets for a miserly 13 runs from his 10 overs.

Following the win, coach Darien Best noted, “It’s a surreal feeling to win this inaugural competition, and I am so proud of the guys. As I have been preaching all season, everyone has been chipping in and stepping up when needed. Major kudos to the team!” (Calvin Chapman)

Caption: GCB Cricket Operations Manager (ag) Anthony D'Andrade (right) is seen presenting the championship trophy to DCC captain Nikosi Beaton