India appoints Dr. Amit Telang next High Commissioner to Guyana

DR. AMIT S. Telang, presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Frankfurt, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, India.

Dr. Telang took over as the Consul General of India in Frankfurt on 30 July 2020. He graduated and earned his Master’s degree from the Government Medical College, Nagpur and briefly served as a medical officer and as a lecturer before joining government service in 2004, first in the Indian Revenue Service and later the Indian Foreign Service in 2005.

He has previously served as the Head of Political Wing in Embassy of India, Berlin and subsequently as Head of Economic and Commercial Wing in Embassy of India, Moscow. At the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, he has served in the External Publicity Division, Administration Division and East Asia Division.

His interests include classical music and reading, especially philosophy, and world history. He speaks English and German. He is married and has one daughter.

Meanwhile, former Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr KJ Srinivasa completed a four-year tenure as the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana on August 13, 2023. The envoy returned to India to fulfil duties under the External Affairs Ministry as the country prepared for the Group of 20 (G20) Summit this month.

Dr. Srinivasa identified education and healthcare as two critical areas of focus. The collaboration between Guyana and India has resulted in numerous scholarship opportunities benefiting thousands of people.

He mentioned that around 50-60 per cent of Guyanese scholarship recipients are studying at Indian universities that are recognised, and at little to no cost to the Guyanese government.

India has made significant contributions to support the country’s healthcare over the years.

The contributions include a Line of Credit worth US$17.5 million (GY$3.6 billion), which will be used to finance hospitals in Suddie, West Demerara, and Bartica.

Dr. Srinivasa believes that Guyana is on its way to becoming the regional healthcare hub.

“The health care and education; that’s something which I believe should be the way which Guyana’s growth should be seen,” Dr Srinivasa said.