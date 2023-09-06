U.S. companies looking to invest in all sectors

OUTGOING United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann Lynch has said that companies from the United States have been looking into all sectors in Guyana, not just the Oil and gas sector.

The Ambassador made this statement in response to a question about sectors that the United States is interested in here, during her final interaction with the media.

She stated that many U.S.-based companies are looking at sectors across Guyana, like infrastructure, agriculture and even information technology.

She gave an example of U.S. companies exploring all sectors, mentioning their participation in the international building expo in Guyana.

“And I think companies like that what they’re doing is they’re coming here, they’re doing their homework, they’re coming here to explore Guyana and they’re listening to the people and government and others in their conversations and that’s a more encouraging thing to do and that’s resulting in that case real deals,” she said.

Furthermore, she stated that there are businesses interested in road infrastructure projects, and others that are already working on building hotels.

Further, the Ambassador said that agriculture is also an area that the U.S. has been exploring in Guyana.

“There are a lot of tools that are needed to modernise the agriculture sector here and there are a lot of companies that have those tools. A lot of US companies have those tools so they have been here and they will continue to explore,” she remarked.

Furthermore, the envoy shared at the conference that information technology is an area with great potential, leading to more companies being interested and involved in the field.

She disclosed, “So there are so many different areas and our job at the U.S. Embassy is to describe what we see as areas of opportunity and then encourage these companies to do their homework.”