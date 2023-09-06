Stricter penalties to combat rising destruction of public property

Minister Edghill vows to hold reckless drivers accountable

IN response to the alarming surge in excessive speeding and reckless driving on the nation’s roadways, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, has issued a stern warning that reckless drivers will be held accountable and required to cover the cost of replacement and repairs to damaged property.

In recent months, the nation has witnessed a surge in accidents leading to significant loss of lives and damage to public infrastructure. Minister Edghill has acknowledged the growing problem, stating: “We cannot turn a blind eye to the rising destruction of public property resulting from reckless driving on our roadways.”

The minister vowed to take decisive action to address this issue, including the introduction of stricter fines and penalties for those responsible for such destruction. In cases of reckless driving leading to damage of public property, drivers will be held financially responsible for the cost of replacement and repairs.

“It is imperative that we send a clear message to all citizens that reckless behaviour will not be tolerated. When individuals cause damage to public property, they must bear the financial burden of rectifying it,” the minister said while stressing the seriousness of these measures.|

The move to hold reckless drivers financially accountable for the destruction of public property aligns with the ministry’s broader efforts to promote road safety and reduce accidents. It also serves as a deterrent to those who engage in risky driving behaviours.

The minister reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to ensuring safer roadways for all citizens and visitors while protecting valuable public assets.

He also voiced deep concern over the irresponsible behaviour exhibited by many drivers, raising questions about the societal cost of development.

Startling statistics from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) revealed a troubling trend. From January 1 to August 28, 2023, 109 people lost their lives in 91 accidents, a significant increase compared to the same period in 2022.

“The government’s transformative agenda includes expanding main roads and infrastructure to accommodate growth in population and vehicle traffic. This is to ensure the safety of every citizen and visitor,” Minister Edghill said.

Edghill underscored that while the government is taking steps to improve infrastructure, citizens themselves are the country’s greatest assets.

The National Assembly recently passed a regulatory framework for the use of electric bikes. It will address the alarming increase in road fatalities and incidents involving electric bikes. Meanwhile, in November 2022, the National Assembly passed the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2022 to promote and enforce safe driving.

One of the recent incidents that prompted more action was an accident which resulted in the death of four teenagers. The driver of the car the teenagers were in was reportedly speeding when he collided with a parked truck and a concrete fence at Canal #2 Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Region Three.

The victims of this devastating accident were identified as the driver, 17-year-old Daveanand Singh, 19-year-old Amiesha Jaikaran, 18-year-old Divyanie Narine and 19-year-old Daniel Tirbeni.

Further, 10-month-old Zainad Boyer recently died in an accident at Dennis Street, Sophia. The infant’s father was reportedly speeding when he collided with another car.