Tourism industry flourishes in August

148 tourism stakeholders receive official GTA licence; over 30 ‘bed-and-breakfast’ available ahead of Cricket Carnival

THE Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has recorded a successful year so far, as the authority continues to display its immense capabilities in not only enhancing Guyana as a whole, but in particular the tourism industry.

Blossoming like a flower, the GTA has achieved myriad accomplishments within August, such as granting the official GTA licence to 148 tourism accommodation establishments, tour operators and tour guides, among others.

According to a statement from the GTA, 33 properties have been officially entered into the GTA’s Cricket Carnival Bed & Breakfast Property database. Some of these establishments include: Amari’s Air BNB, Azeez’s Residence and Lexie Ville.

The tourism authority related that the property owners and managers benefitted from a series of training initiatives and support to improve their levels of service.

The GTA said that to date, 148 tourism accommodation establishments, tour operators and tour guides have received their official GTA licence. This list includes 12 tourism accommodation establishments, 10 interior lodges and resorts, 31 tour operators and 76 tour guides.

Among the numerous licensees are 592 Tours, Wild Tales and Evergreeen Adventures.

Additionally, in August, the GTA facilitated five training sessions for the tourism and hospitality sectors, inclusive of virtual food-safety training, quality-service training, tour guide and interpretive training at Iwokrama and a renewable energy workshop.

In the area of product development, the GTA has scored several achievements.

The GTA stated that between August 9-24, their product-development team, alongside two foreign consultants and one local consultant from SOFRECO, facilitated Mission One in the Rupununi as part of an EU-funded project – Scaling Up Community Led Tourism Development In Guyana.

The GTA also launched a Tourism Product Development Playbook. According to Director of the GTA, Kamrul Baksh, the manual is just a component in a much bigger picture of the GTA and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce

Moreover, through the Guyana Development Initiative during August, the GTA hosted Glenn Jampol, an eco-tourism consultant and owner of Costa Rica’s luxury eco-boutique hotel -Finca Rosa Blanca.

“During this trip, Mr. Jampol prioritised meeting with owners/managers of eco-lodges to comprehensively assess the locations and provide guidance on implementing the global best practices in managing a lodge, focusing on sustainable practices,” the GTA statement read.

Targeting the enhancement of data-collection procedures within the tourism sector, the GTA’s Statistics and Research Team has embarked on a project to gather Occupancy Data from Tourism Accommodation Establishments in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, and 10.

Notably, more than 50 establishments have been engaged, specifically in Regions Four, Five, and Six, coupled with the enormous support received from various stakeholders.

These establishments include: Leisure Inn in New Amsterdam, El Dorado Inn, and Herdmanston Lodge in Georgetown.

Also, 41 additional establishments will be targeted for the remaining regions during the period.

The GTA said: “The primary objective of this endeavour is to determine a national occupancy rate encompassing the entire tourism sector—a metric of utmost importance to the travel and tourism industry. This project is expected to be completed by September 12, 2023.”