Brook and Bairstow dismantle New Zealand

ESPNCRICINFO) Harry Brook ensured the conversation about his 50-over World Cup omission would continue to bubble under, as he and Jonny Bairstow dismantled New Zealand’s attack during a century stand at Old Trafford. Gus Atkinson then confirmed his arrival as a fast man of international pedigree with the best figures by an Englishman on T20I debut as New Zealand were brutally dispatched in the second T20I.

Bairstow batted through the England innings for 86 off 60 balls but it was Brook’s audacious strokeplay that had the crowd off their feet while adding 67 from 36, with five fours and as many sixes, as England powered to a commanding score after choosing to bat first.

Atkinson, clocked at 95mph/152kph during the Hundred last month, claimed a wicket with his fourth ball in international cricket before returning to blast out the final three in the space of an over. Atkinson finished with 4 for 20, New Zealand plummeting from 72 for 3 to 103 all out – only three batters managing double-figures – as England consigned them to their third-heaviest defeat in T20s, and a 2-0 series deficit.

Atkinson quick off the mark

“He’s got extra pace, and pace can create wickets,” Jos Buttler said at the toss, when asked about England’s newest quick bowler, Atkinson of Surrey (or Oval Invincibles in new money). Few outside the county borders knew much about the 25-year-old at the start of the season, even though he had been on the club’s books since 2017, but impressive returns and, more importantly, a propensity to push the speed gun well above 90mph, had seen him rocket up the pecking order and into England’s 50-over World Cup squad despite being uncapped in any format.

The first cap duly came, having been given an extra couple of days to recover from his exertions in the Hundred final, and it didn’t take long for pace to create a maiden international wicket. His start was tight, the wheels in evidence – second ball, 92mph/148kph – and Devon Conway duly attempted to hit his way out of trouble, only to flick another 90mph/145kph delivery down the throat of deep backward square leg.

New Zealand crumble in steep chase

With both openers gone for single-figure scores and Glenn Phillips hitting an Adil Rashid full toss straight to long-on – Brook again on the scene with a precisely judged leap – New Zealand were 44 for 3 and struggling to keep up with a required rate of almost 10 an over. Mark Chapman crashed Liam Livingstone’s first two balls for six and four but fell in the same over, and when Brydon Carse’s deck-hitting approach had Daryl Mitchell caught behind first ball, the jig was as good as up.

It was still a tame ending, as Will Jacks bowled Mitchell Santner for a maiden T20I wicket, Adam Milne reversed Rashid straight to slip – a fine reaction catch from Moeen Ali – and Atkinson returned to end it in the space of five balls. Tim Seifert, who battled gamely for 39 off 31, top-edged a bouncer straight up, before Tim Southee was lbw attempting to scoop and Atkinson’s yorker thudded into the base of middle and off stumps to dismiss Lockie Ferguson first ball. As at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, the game was done with six overs to spare.