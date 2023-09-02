One Guyana Basketball Premier League Three matches on today at Gymnasium

The One Guyana Basketball Premier League continues today at the National Gymnasium’s newly renovated courts on Mandela Avenue with round four action that will feature three matches.

Tip off time is 17:00hrs and Stabroek Eagles will come up against the Leonora D-Up Rising Stars in the first match before Cummings Lodge Bounty Colts matches skills with Cummings Lodge UG Trojans at 19:00hrs.

Kitty/Campbellville Ravens will battle North Ruimveldt Black Caimans in the feature and most anticipated match of the night.

This tournament sees 14 teams divided into two conferences — the Harpy Eagles Conference and the Jaguars Conference.

The tournament will see the teams from the Jaguars Conference and Harpy Eagles Conference playing the teams within their conference twice, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs.

The number one-ranked team plays the team ranked fourth, and the number two team plays the third-ranked team. The winners of the play-off games will then advance to their Conference Finals, when they will play the best two-of-three games to determine who advances to the National Finals.

The champions of the One Guyana Basketball Premier League will receive $1 million, along with trophies, while the runners-up will receive $500,000 plus trophies.

The tournament has been made possible by sponsorship from the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport; G-Boats Guyana; National Sports Commission, and the Georgetown Basketball Federation.