2023 Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships… Winners presented with prizes; ninth edition hinted at
The top four teams pose for a photo during the prize-giving ceremony for the 8th Digicel Schools Football tournament (Adrian Narine Photo)
A ninth edition of the Digicel Schools Football tournament seems well on the cards following the success of the 2023 edition organised by the Petra Organisation.

During the prize-giving ceremony for the winners of the eighth edition of the tournament, the title Sponsors, Digicel, through their Communications Director, Gabriella Chapman, hinted at the possibility.

Meanwhile, at yesterday’s ceremony which was attended by sponsors, the organisers of the PETRA organisation and the winning teams, a combined total of over two million dollars were handed out.

Carmel Secondary claimed the top prize of one million dollars while the runner-up, St. Ignatius Secondary, carted off the $500,000 second place prize.

The third-place finisher, Desrey Caesar- Fox Secondary, won $300,000 and fourth place holder, Waramuri Top, received $200,000 for their efforts.

All monies awarded will go toward a school initiative.
Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca, who spoke briefly, was very appreciative of Digicel and all those involved in every aspect of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Highest Goal Scorer, the Most Valuable Player and the Best Goalkeeper were also handsomely rewarded.
It was further disclosed that a ninth edition of the impactful tournament is already being discussed by the sponsor.

