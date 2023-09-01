Eddy Grant to be inducted into the ‘Music Walk of Fame’

SON of the soil, Eddy Grant, will be inducted into the ‘Music Walk of Fame’ on September 7, 2023, in Camden, London.

Grant, a Plaisance native who proudly highlights the country of his birth wherever his music and travels take him, made the announcement recently on his official Facebook page.

“Everyone is welcome to attend Eddy’s unveiling ceremony in Camden, at 11am,” he said.

He urged his fans and supporters to be at the location early to get a spot and be a part of music history.

On the ‘Music Walk of Fame’ website, it was stated that the event honours artists, creators, executives, media, technology and celebrates “world-changing moments in music, from global legends and influential contemporary artists to the unsung heroes, technological breakthroughs and industry figures whose ingenuity and passion have changed the face of popular culture today.”

The event is being held together with the inaugural Camden Music Festival which will close off a week of activities. Eddy is among several who will be honoured.

According to the programme, September 7 has been set aside for him.

In addition to the induction ceremony, there will be an exclusive screening to “celebrate Eddy’s inclusion on the ‘Music Walk of Fame’.” The screening event will be followed by a question and answer segment with the musician.

According to the website, he is a British singer/songwriter who began pioneering multi-racial British group, The Equal, in the 1990s and found solo success with his hit song, “Electric Avenue”.

That song was a response to “the 1981 Brixton riots,” according to the website which added that Eddy’s became a vital black voice of the 80s.

It added that he was also responsible for helping to secure Nelson Mandela’s release with his seminal hit, “Give me Hope Joanna”.

Since the start of his singing career, Eddy Grant has amassed a sizeable following across the globe, released 15 studio albums, 13 compilation albums and 19 singles.

Aside from the aforementioned songs, “Mash in Guyana”, “Living on the Frontline”, “Romancing the Stone” and “Walking on Sunshine” are also popular hits.

His album “Killer on the Rampage” peaked at Number 10 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States of America and was certified as gold. His single “Electric Avenue” received Platinum accreditations and “I don’t wanna dance” topped the charts in five countries including Belgium, Ireland and the United Kingdom. In 2000, his Ring Bang remix of “Electric Avenue” reached Number Five on the UK Singles Chart.

Earlier this year, Trans Guyana Airways commissioned his portrait on one of their planes.

The local airline had announced, in June, that it had teamed up with talented indigenous artist, Ransford Simon, to “add a touch of beauty and culture to their Beechcraft 8R-EAR and Caravan 8R-GAE.”

Eddy proudly shared the artwork on his official Facebook page and thanked Simon for a job well done.