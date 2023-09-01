Jamzone returns to Splashmins bigger and better

THE much anticipated Jamzone Summer Break returned to the Splashmins Resort on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway last Sunday, and for many it was a walk down memory lane.

In an invited comment, Executive Director of Guyana’s well-known entertainment company, Hits and Jams Entertainment, Kerwin Bollers, told the Buzz that the goal was to give another generation the chance to experience Jamzone at the restort.

It also provided the opportunity for persons who attended the event previously, to relive the experience.

Bollers noted that returning to the root of it all was a great feeling for him.

“It really reconnected us and really took us back in time to where it all started. And it really was an amazing feeling,” said Bollers.

In terms of changes, he shared that Splashmins has gone through many, and so has Jamzone. He said that it was extremely great to experience both at the same time after so long.

“I’m still in awe right now, because we knew it would have been a great turn out, but not to that extent that we actually got, so I would say definitely that was one of the best things for us, returning after more than ten years. A decade ago was the last time we did Jamzone at Splashmins.”

This year’s event saw several measures being taken to ensure that everyone in attendance was able to have fun all day in a safe environment.

The highlights of Jamzone, Bollers noted, included seeing people of all ages and ethnic backgrounds, the delegates of the Miss Jamzone pageant, among other activities which contributed to making the event a spectacular event.

Moreover, Bollers stated that Hits and Jams has two events in the upcoming Cricket Carnival line-up.

“One of those events we have is the ‘WET’ event. It’s a water type of party, a Soca party, which will be held on the 22nd of September at the Guyana National Stadium,” he said.

It has already been revealed that this year the performers will include Naila Blackman, Skinny Fabulous, Yung Bredda, Adrian Dutchin, Nekeita and a host of other top DJs from the Boom FM.

Early bird ticket fees range from, general $3,000 to stage front, $10,000.

“We also have one of our signature events, ‘Eden’, which is an all-white party. This will be held on the 24th of September at the Promenade Gardens,” he added.

This according to Bollers, is a premium event and he noted that there will be elegant décor to match the theme they are striving for (Faith Greene)