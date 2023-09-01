News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Tickets for Guyana Super Concert available ,at CPL Box Office, RS 53 Resto Bar and Lounge
concert

STABROEK Travel has announced that physical tickets for the much-anticipated Guyana Super Concert on September 23, 2023, are now available for purchase at the CPL Box Office on Camp Street, Georgetown and RS 53 Resto Bar and Lounge at the Amazonia Mall.

According to a press release, Division Lead for Stabroek Travel, Ferial Suliman, said that more ticket locations across the country will be announced at a later date.

Early bird tickets were available up to midnight on August 31. The US$25 for general, US$130 for VIP and US$240 VVIP that were being offered will now be increased.

Digital tickets can also be purchased online at www.stabroektravel.com, the release added.

Mega superstars, Machel Montano, Sean Paul and Shenseea are set to perform live at the concert which is billed for the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

According to the promoters, “a few other international artistes to be announced.”

The Soca, Reggae and Dancehall stars will be joined by Guyana’s talented Adrian Dutchin and Nekeita, among other local artistes.

The concert is part of a host of events slated for Cricket Carnival.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.