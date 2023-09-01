Tickets for Guyana Super Concert available ,at CPL Box Office, RS 53 Resto Bar and Lounge

STABROEK Travel has announced that physical tickets for the much-anticipated Guyana Super Concert on September 23, 2023, are now available for purchase at the CPL Box Office on Camp Street, Georgetown and RS 53 Resto Bar and Lounge at the Amazonia Mall.

According to a press release, Division Lead for Stabroek Travel, Ferial Suliman, said that more ticket locations across the country will be announced at a later date.

Early bird tickets were available up to midnight on August 31. The US$25 for general, US$130 for VIP and US$240 VVIP that were being offered will now be increased.

Digital tickets can also be purchased online at www.stabroektravel.com, the release added.

Mega superstars, Machel Montano, Sean Paul and Shenseea are set to perform live at the concert which is billed for the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

According to the promoters, “a few other international artistes to be announced.”

The Soca, Reggae and Dancehall stars will be joined by Guyana’s talented Adrian Dutchin and Nekeita, among other local artistes.

The concert is part of a host of events slated for Cricket Carnival.