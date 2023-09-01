News Archives
Chris Brown films music video in Tivoli Gardens, Jamaica
Chris Brown in Tivoli Gardens (Photo by Llewellyn Wynter)
TWO days after his show at the National Stadium in Kingston, international star Chris Brown made Tivoli Gardens in Jamaica’s capital city his destination on Tuesday.

The entertainer was spotted filming a music video is the inner-city community.

Entertainer Sean Kingston, who also performed on the Chris Brown and Friends ‘Under the Influence’ show on Sunday, was spotted with him during the recording of the music video.

Scores of Tivoli Gardens residents, who might not have been able to attend the superstar’s show on Sunday, got a front-row seat as they gathered to watch him work, some even atop buildings to get a better view.

It has been one week since Chris Brown arrived in Jamaica and he appears to be enjoying the Jamaican experience.

From linking up with local entertainers to sharing a clip of himself jumping into the pristine waters of the island, the entertainer appears to be making the most of his trip to the Caribbean island. (Loop News)

 

Staff Reporter

