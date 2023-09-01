News Archives
JMCC pays tribute to Beres Hammond
Vice-president of the JMCC, Christine Marzouca (left) and President, Dr Apollone Reid, make a presentation to music legend, Beres Hammond
THE Jamaican Museum and Cultural Center (JMCC), Atlanta, paid tribute to the living legend, Beres Hammond, during a concert at Chastain Park in Atlanta, USA.

President of JMCC, Dr Apollone Reid, lauded Beres for his exemplary dedication to the Jamaican music industry and his promotion of love and decency in his musical lyrics.

She pledged to preserve Hammond’s legacy in the archives of the museum for future generations.

Reid emphasised that his music of love was vital in combating the effects of the negative trends of modern-day musical delivery.

Vice-President Christine Marzouca followed with the presentation of a plaque and expressions of international love for him. The presentation of the citation was met with enormous loud emotional applause from the packed audience. (Jamaica Observer)

