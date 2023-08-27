Sterling rewards 12 outstanding achievers of NGSA 2023

STERLING Products Limited, in keeping with the company’s annual tradition, has recognised and rewarded the children of 12 of its employees who successfully completed the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) this year.

Each child received a cash award of $80,000 during a small Bursary Award Ceremony at the company’s office at Providence, East Bank Demerara on Friday.

The awardees were: Ryshad Munaisar, Sharda Seecharran, Irfaan Nasoordin, Matthew Mahadeo, Angel Jagessar, Ethan Jacob, Angielena Shiwbaran, Naresh Singh, Josiah Richmond, Darren Gharbaran, Ebony Thomas, and Arren Lalgie.

General President of the Clerical and Commercial Workers’ Union Mr. Sherwood Clarke, in his address to the awardees, urged them to be intentional and wise in making decisions as they advance along their academic journey. He stated, “You’re going into a new environment; there will be persons who would sometimes want to lead you in the wrong direction. I want to encourage you to listen to your parents, listen to your teachers, and allow them to guide you.”

Deputy Chief Education Officer (DCEO) for Amerindian and Hinterland Development Mr. Marti DeSouza commended the company for its support towards the learners, while encouraging them to remain focused on their studies. He said, “I expect that you will make the best of this opportunity, and maybe in another five years from now, some of you may top your secondary schools.”

The Sterling Products Limited management team also encouraged the learners to continue to work diligently as they progress to higher education.

The parents of the awardees expressed appreciation to the company for continuously investing in the academic development of the children. Ms. Maneka Jacob noted that she is honoured to be employed by a company that recognises its employees, stating that the award will be a tremendous support. The annual bursary programme has been in place for over two decades, and the monetary award is presented to children who would have attained at least a 70 per cent pass at the examination.