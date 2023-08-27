News Archives
GGDMA recognises top miners, calls for continued support
GGMC Board Member Norman McLean hands over the Top Gold Producer (Small Miners) Award to Ms. Viola Stoll
THE Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) celebrated the achievements of top performers in the mining sector during an awards ceremony held as part of the Mining Week celebrations.
At the event, Andron Alphonso, President of the GGDMA, extended his congratulations to the exceptional miners and emphasised the need for increased efforts to boost production.

He also urged the government to prioritise the expansion of mining areas and the enhancement of infrastructure in Guyana’s mining regions.
The GGDMA President commended the government for its improved support, acknowledging the positive strides made in their collaboration.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Joslyn McKenzie, hands over the Top Gold Producer Award to Ronaldo Alphonso of Adamantium Holdings

He highlighted the growing rapport between the mining industry and the government, a relationship that has blossomed over the past few years. Alphonso noted that the chosen theme for this year, “Safety & Sustainability – An inclusive approach for the mining sector to drive economic growth,” resonated deeply. He emphasised the industry’s dependence on government support for progress and stressed the importance of constructive co-operation.

“We don’t seek handouts; what we need is a receptive audience willing to collaborate to achieve our shared targets,” President Alphonso remarked, emphasising the role of active engagement in fostering growth.
He also lauded the government’s initiatives to promote mercury-free mining and other advancements that have positively impacted the sector.

Among the distinguished awardees were: New Thriving Quarry – Recognised for exceptional performance as new entrants in the Quarrying Sector; Desmond Mattes – Acknowledged for exemplary Environmental Stewardship; Ms. Linda Hopkinson – Celebrated as an Outstanding Performer; Ms. Viola Stoll – Honoured as the Top Gold Producer among Small Miners; Adamantium Holdings – Awarded the title of Top Gold Producer (Excluding Traders/Dealers); Gold Target Export – Recognized as the leader among Top Gold Traders; Luiz S. Lagoin – Acclaimed as the Top Diamond Producer; Sophdiam – Applauded as a leader among Top Diamond Traders and BK International Quarries – Recognized for excellence as the Top Producer in the Quarry (Stone) category.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Joslyn McKenzie, hands over the Top Gold Traders Award to Azeem Baksh [Jr] of Gold Target Export

The event not only celebrated the achievements of these exceptional miners but also underscored the vital role the mining industry plays in Guyana’s economy. The awards ceremony shed light on the industry’s requirements for continued growth and prosperity, calling for collaboration between miners and the government to ensure a sustainable and thriving future.

As the Mining Week celebrations drew to a close, the GGDMA’s message echoed in the hearts of attendees: united efforts and a shared commitment to progress will steer Guyana’s mining sector toward a safer, more sustainable, and economically prosperous horizon.

Staff Reporter

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

