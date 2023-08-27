‘Impressions’ creating waves with unmatched creativity

PIONEERING marketing which includes the full works of events and branding; logistics and promotions; screens and digital printing; campaign design and execution; expos and traditional media designs; billboards and signage, are the hallmark of Impressions Branding.

With more than 30 years under his belt as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Neal Sukhla manages the family-owned/operated business with more than 100 employees. It is a well-established business which is equipped with all high-end resources and expertise to cater to any event be it small to mega.

This year’s Building Expo was fully branded, marketed, managed and designed by Impressions Branding under the watchful eyes of Sukhlal himself, who was on the ground to ensure all is set.

With President Irfan Ali’s mantra of “One Guyana”, the company decided to intertwine it with the “Emerging Guyana” concept for this year’s mega expo.

It depicts the country’s development in all sectors with a large globe as the centre piece, a water fountain and the Golden Arrow Head as the walkway (entrance).

From the inception of Building Expo, Impressions Branding has played a major role in ensuring the event is branded accordingly and in collaboration with the Planning Committee of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

“Everything you see here at the Building Expo was created from scratch and I have full confidence in my team to pull it off in time for the opening, they will certainly deliver since teamwork is everything,” Shane Sukhlal, the Creative Director of Impressions Branding told the Sunday Chronicle.

He said the company has invested more than US$5M to become equipped and marketable and they have one of the largest facilities in the Caribbean.

“We have what it takes to produce unmatched creativity in term of designs, branding and packing because we are a unique company with creative minds at work and collectively, they add value to our brand,” he said.

Shane is also the Junior Creative Strategist (Advertising and Marketing) in the Manhattan office of the United Nations.

Impressions Branding has been instrumental in most of Guyana’s successful brands such as Banks DIH, GBTI, GTT among others.

“When you think of branding, novelties, billboards, signage and flare for a memorable event, one company comes to mind – Impressions,” he added.