Mayor Amin has big plans for Corriverton

–wants 24-hour drive-through market

–improve drainage & irrigation

NEWLY sworn-in Mayor of the Corriverton Town Council, Imran Amin, says he is a man of the people, and believes that inclusivity is the way forward in the promotion of towns across the country.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Amin stated that he is all for the development of Corriverton, and his vision entails enhancement projects at the community-based level.

The township is the furthest east of Guyana, based on its geographic location, and is a narrow coastal strip on the Corentyne River (at the mouth) and between Number 74 Village on the north, and Crabwood Creek on the south.

Corriverton was upgraded to township status on September 7, 1970, under the Municipal District Council Act 28:01. It is divided into wards, and has a population of about 30,000 residents.

Owing to its proximity to neighbouring Suriname, being a border town, its economic activities are centered on commercial trade in a number of industries. Also, a lot of people pass through the area, as a form of tourism, being a border town.

In an effort to utilise family-friendly and ‘green’ spaces across the country, on October 15, 2022, First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali added two more sites to her national beautification project, and it includes New Amsterdam and Number 79 Village, Corriverton.

The First Lady’s goal is to promote the revitalisation of public safe spaces and ‘green’ parks across the country.

“This project aims to promote scenic revitalisation, safe public spaces, and ‘green’ parks. It is my aim to have one in every administrative region throughout Guyana,” Mrs. Ali said during the unveiling event, alongside Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Indar Deodat.

FAMILY TIME AND RECREATION

According to Mrs. Ali, these projects also aim to promote family time and recreation, and also to create a space where small cultural activities can be hosted.

Further, she noted that a management committee has been set up to ensure that there’s proper management of the facilities placed at the sites.

“It is your space; it is your park, and I urge all of you to come out and maximise the use of the parks… It is for your benefit, so please ensure you take care of it,” she told residents who were present at the event.

The park at Number 79 Village will feature paved walkways, a play park for children, recreational gazebos, benches, water fountains, benches, tables and more.

As a new mayor with the responsibility of eight constituencies spanning from Number 75 Village to Number 82 Village, Mayor Amin is willing to embrace partnerships to foster relations with all stakeholders to achieve optimum cooperation to have a better township for the people.

As a matter of fact, he is more than willing to work with the current administration to better improve the township, and to enhance the lives of the locals.

Some of his plans include to regularise vending into a 24-hour drive-through market at Number 79 Village, obliquely opposite the Municipal Market, and to beautify the area.

Mayor Amin told the Sunday Chronicle that since they have the landscape there, they will transform it into a ‘green’ space for the people. Other projects include drainage and irrigation works to major outlets to concrete to reduce flooding, solid waste management/garbage dumping, and installation of solar street lights.

A TOURIST ATTRACTION

Amin’s main vision for the township is to make it into a tourism attraction, since a lot of people pass through to and from neighbouring Suriname. His goal is to make it, as it should be, a comfortable, clean, safe place to visit and be able to have ‘green’ spaces for relaxation purposes.

Mayor Amin reported that more than 80 major roads were upgraded, and it is a significant transformation for Corriverton. He disclosed that there is much to be done to enhance the town, but with the $18M subvention they get annually, they try to prioritise works based on need and importance.

Several projects have been identified, such as the drainage network for the outfall, and the continuous street lights project. Amin revealed that Central Government has pumped a lot of money into community enhancement, infrastructure, drainage and irrigation, and the municipality remains committed to fulfilling its mandate.

He stated that the solar street light project started two years ago by President Irfan Ali and their goal is to reach 200 in which 25 lights will go to each of the eight constituencies.

Mayor Amin added that dark areas will be a thing of the past, and all communities will be illuminated as part of their enhancement project for Corriverton.

“I wish to work with all stakeholders to develop Corriverton, to transform it into the best town, as a border town it has the potential and with togetherness it can be achieved,” he said.

The mayor told said the municipality is trying to manage its garbage issue of illegal dumping and they need the help of every resident of Corriverton to make it happen.

Amin explained that a makeshift landfill site was established at Number 77 Village and an excavator is undergoing works presently and they do daily garbage collection with a meagre fee.

He noted that plans are underway to identify a site for a permanent landfill site for Corriverton but the attitude of the locals must change in terms of illegal refuse dumping. His aim is to maintain a clean and garbage-free town where every resident has to the responsibility to clean their surroundings since the council cannot do it alone but needs partnership.

Amin served as Deputy Mayor before he was elected Mayor and comes with experience needed to foster development of Corriverton. He is a businessman and Custom Broker by profession and a local of Number 79 Village and his approach as Mayor is to enhance lives and develop the town.