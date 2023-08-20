Multimillion-dollar multipurpose building to transform Suddie

–investor to utilise facility for medical services, accommodation, fine-dining

RECOGNISING the enormous tourism potential that currently exists for accommodation, medical services and fine-dining facilities in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region, overseas-based Guyanese, Dudley Franklin Stephens, has opted to construct a three-storey multimillion-dollar building at Suddie.

Stephens, 43, who shares his time between Guyana and the United States of America, has invested millions of dollars in his homeland. During an exclusive interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Stepehns said the multi-purpose three-storey building will house a medical centre, a hotel and a restaurant and bar.

The ground floor, he explained, will accommodate a pharmacy, laboratory, and clinics, inclusive of a dental office; the second floor will boast of the hotel and the third floor will have the restaurant and bar.

The businessman said he aims to offer unique services to the people of Region Two. Stephens has thus far received overwhelming support from his family overseas and it was his father, Franklin Stephens, who encouraged him to spur development in the region.

He said his siblings were instrumental in the design of the restaurant and bar.

“The vision behind my building is one… there is a new hospital being constructed on the Essequibo Coast but I believe that Suddie need a private 24-hour medical centre and I also opted to have a hotel and a restaurant in the building which can offer American standards with a wide variety of dishes on the menu,” Stephens said.

The menu was introduced to members of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and a few popular personalities in Region Two on Wednesday last.

“I want Essequibians to be able to experience a different blend of foods, I want to see a couple come out all dressed-up and be able to sit down and have a romantic dinner in a romantic environment; I want families to come out to be able to experience fine dining and different types of foods,” Stephens told the Sunday Chronicle.

He said the menu for the restaurant will be constantly changing to suit the tastebuds of guests. The businessman added that the restaurant will offer quality and good customer services to guests.

He said plans are also on stream to establish a fishery farm to raise salmon and giant prawns. He hopes to employ some 35 locals. Region Two is already undergoing major transformation as the government allocated in excess of $12 billion towards the regularisation and development of a number of communities.

Of that amount, some $200 million will be allocated towards the regularisation of the Charity squatting area.

The government also identified 251 roads that have to be done in Region Two, totalling some 55 kilometres in length.

Other projects slated for the region include the construction of a $700 million pump stations to help alleviate flooding during the rainy season. Dredges and pumps will also be placed at the mouth of the Pomeroon River towards that cause.

A brand-new hospital of international standards will also be constructed opposite the Lima pump station.