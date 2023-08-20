African traditions kept alive for 200+ years

AS part of its ‘One Guyana’ initiative, the Government of Guyana on Saturday hosted the first-ever 1823 Bicentennial cultural festival and concert at the Lamaha Promenade in Georgetown.

The event saw hundreds of persons of all backgrounds coming out to celebrate the vibrant African culture that exists among not only Afro-Guyanese but all of Guyana. In addition to the concert, there was live steelpan music by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Band and Kunjaz Steel Ensemble, among other forms of entertainment. Dancers from the Joro Dance Group and many others graced the stage on Saturday evening, engaging all attending the event.

The concert lineup featured performances from Guyana’s finest, among them, Carlvin Burnette, Vanilla, Diana Chapman, Alabama, Yoruba Singers, the National Dance Company, the National Drama Company, 592 Drummers, Kaieteur Folk Singers, Joro Dance Group, Nekita and the one and only Jackie Jaxx, backed by the Heatwave Band.

In addition to this, several African-centered businesses displayed their creations in all colours and form, ranging from beaded necklaces and earrings, to wrist bands, leather footwear and bags, African sculptures, African print dresses, bags and pillow cases, and, of course, African food.

Speaking with the Sunday Chronicle was Kelon Lamazon, a representative of 592 Wines, Juices and Shakes. Lamazon said the company participated in the event to provide samples of their favourite and most popular wines.

“We have the Jamoon Wine, and we have the Capadoola Wine, and then we also put them together with the ‘Aunty Desmond’, and we have a King Wine that we’re doing samples of,” Lamazon said.

Another exhibitor, Kenneth Nelson, who is also known as ‘Judah’, is the owner of Hardcore Arts and Crafts. Nelson usually makes earrings, necklaces, and a variety of handbags; he also does wood carvings and sculptures.

Nelson said that he is a part of the Main Street Art Group and the Guyana Arts and Crafts Producers Association Inc., and has been in the business for some 30 years.

Jenny Ealy, a representative from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Museum of African Heritage, had on display a number of books based on African Empowerment, and sculptures depicting slavery and freedom from it.

The 1823 Demerara Rebellion was the first massive slave uprising in Demerara, British Guiana. It broke out on August 18, 1823, and involved an estimated 11,000 to 12,000 enslaved people from about 55 plantations on the East Coast of Demerara, from Liliendaal to Mahaica.

This uprising was an attempt by Africans to gain their freedom from an oppressive, authoritarian system that characterised the plantation economy in British Guiana. This year marks the 200th Anniversary of the uprising by these enslaved people who eventually won their full emancipation on August 1, 1838.