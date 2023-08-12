BCB Cricket Development Programme… Port Mourant, Cotton Tree receive $1M in equipment

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has officially handed over more than 1M dollars in equipment to the Cotton Tree and the Port Mourant Cricket Clubs(PMCC).

The PMCC received a batting cage, practice net and a bowling machine while Cotton Tree CC received a bowling machine and practice net.

President of the BCB, Hilbert Foster, told both clubs at the handing over that the Board under his leadership is committed to making sure that every cricketing talent in the county is given equal opportunity to excel on the cricket field.

He continued by adding that the board continues to work hard to provide all the necessary equipment for youth development so that the next generation would follow in the footsteps of John Trim, Rohan Kanhai and Basil Butcher.

Foster, who is personally spearheading the Berbice Youth Development Programme, told members of the two clubs to take proper care of the equipment and to primarily focus on the development of youth players from the under-11 to under-19 levels.

Youths, he stated, are the ones that would carry on the legacy of Berbice cricket.

The Cotton Tree club only recently got involved in youth cricket after primarily concentrating on second division.

Currently, they are involved in youth cricket at the U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels.

They have produced players like Arif Khan, Shoaib Gafoor and Arif Bachus.

Despite not winning any Berbice junior levels, Cotton Tree has reached several semi-finals over the last two years and on Sunday last, won their first major BCB second division title.

They defeated Achievers B to emerge champions of the Dave West Indian Imports 40 overs tournament.

The Port Mourant CC has a special place in the history of Berbice cricket as the club that produced the most test players.

The historic club has produced seven test players in John Trim, Rohan Kanai, Ivan Madray, Basil Butcher, Roy Fredericks, Alvin Kallicharran and Mahendra Nagamootoo. Currently, they have youth players like Pampertab Ramnauth, Rampersaud Ramnauth, Salim Khan, Navin Budhwa and Ravin Budhwa.

The two clubs also have the services of coaches attached to the BCB Cricket Development Project.

The coaches are responsible for the holding of practice sessions and coaching.