Digicel Schools Football Final… Carmel and St. Ignatius ready for title showdown

Two teams will meet tomorrow for the ultimate prize in schools’ football in Guyana — the Digicel Schools Football championship.

Carmel will go up against St Ignatius for the trophy but most importantly, bragging rights.

Tomorrow’s final will take place at the Ministry of Education ground; both teams having played their quarters and semi-final encounters there.

But on Friday, the turf was the Brandsville Hotel, where both team captains had their chance to speak to the media about their most important game in the tournament.

St Ignatius captain Reyes Williams said that the team is prepared and confident of prevailing in the final, due to their style and overall talent.

Similarly, St Ignatius manager, Keiana Winter, said that the team has surpassed its previous performance of a semi-final berth, noting that she is grateful for the opportunity and platform that has been created by the Petra Organisation and Digicel.

Skipper of Carmel Secondary, Shem James, on the other hand, said that the team is confident of securing the title, noting that the team is built on the premise of teamwork, as they respect the intricacies of the discipline.

Carmel Manager, Donette Butters, said that the team has a recent history of top four finishes in respective events, noting that the team’s appearance in the final of the prestigious Digicel Championship is very important.

Meanwhile, Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, commended both teams for reaching the final, telling the media conference that, “We expect no less from what we saw in the semi-final round.”

Communications Officer of Digicel, Gabriella Chapman, stated that the she is proud to be working for a company that is contributing to the development of youths, adding that the company is proud to be the sponsor of the event, and will continue in such a manner.

Meanwhile, the DC Caesar Fox of Region #7 will oppose Region #1unit, Waramuri, in the third place playoff from 17:00hrs.