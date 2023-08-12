GFF/EDFA Senior Men’s Football League… Dynamic FC register first win; games on this weekend

GFF/EDFA Senior Men’s Football League continues this weekend with two match dates at the Golden Grove Community Centre.

At 16:00 hrs today, Airy Hall will clash with Dynamic FC while Mahaica Determinators will take on Buxton Stars at 18:00 hrs.

Tomorrow, the lone game on the cards is set for 16:00 hrs and will pit Victoria Scorpions against Haslington FC.

In last week’s opening rounds, BV/Triumph United and Airy Hall FC played to a 1-1 draw in an entertaining match.

The game began at 16:45 hrs with BV/Triumph United choosing the cautious route after being away from senior football for four years.

The youthful Beterverwagting side gradually worked their way into the game, playing mostly from behind the ball and trying to hit Airy Hall FC on the counter. They created some good chances in the opening 20 minutes but failed to get the ball in the net.

As the game progressed, Airy Hall FC, out of Mahaicony, began to dominate the possession and created many chances of their own, hitting the bar twice in the process.

Eventually, the deadlock was broken in the 30th minute when Eon Abel beat BV/Triumph United goal-keeper with a powerful strike from 25 yards out; leaving the score 1-0 at the half.

In the second half, BV/Triumph United came out of their shell and pressed forward. They eventually won a penalty in the 70th minute which was converted by Royden Chapman.

The smartly dressed BV/Triumph United had a chance to win the game in the dying moments but Chapman blazed his shot over the bar as the game ended 1-1.

The feature game began at 18:45 hrs with Dynamic FC humbling a youthful Mahaica Determinators 7-0.

Tyrese Dennis scored a hat-trick in the 5th, 17 and 57 minutes, while Seon Steward netted in the 13th, John Gonsalves scored in the 39th and 44th, and Tishon Gordon in the 66th.

Mahaica, who field mostly under-17 players, hardly had possession of the ball in the first 30 minutes as Dynamic dominated them in this aspect on the pitch.

Mahaica had a good opportunity to get on the score sheet before the break, but poor finishing let them down as their striker hit his shot wide.

The first half ended 5-0 in favour of the home team as coach Dwain Jacobs made some changes with a few under-17 players being brought on the pitch. Dynamic eventually scored 2 more goals as Mahaica defended for most of the second half, the game ended at 7-0.