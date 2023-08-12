Joy/Hamid Foundation hosts successful basketball clinic

The 34th annual basketball camp for children in Linden, which was staged by the Joy/Hamid Basketball Foundation at the Mackenzie High School, concluded last Saturday.

Coach Abdulla Hamid hailed the clinic a success as he praised those parents who showed up to give the support to their kids over the two-week period.

Hamid, a former national player and coach, reported that he was pleased for the second straight year.

Joy Adams, a professional basketball player who resides in the United States, has partnered with the Abdulla Hamid Basketball Foundation to run the two-week Joy/Hamid Basketball Foundation camp.

He offered: “Parents have always been the backbone of their children’s development in sports and for years this is something I [have] always been advocating for them to come out and support their kids. And I was overwhelmed to see that parents came out and sat with them, stay with them, collect them and it was good. I felt good and once we stay on this we will see a better society. This programme will not end here as we are accustomed to seeing eighty to ninety kids attend.”

At the end, all the kids were given tokens compliments of the Caring For Others Foundation through its representative, Jermaine Figuiera MP.

Those tokens included Basketball sneakers, back packs, tops and bottoms, and basketballs among other things, including two Joy Adams professional tops which were for the girls in attendance.

Hamid also mentioned two other Linden-based sponsors, Best Barber Shop and Powers Car Rental, who came on board with others to ensure it was another successful clinic.