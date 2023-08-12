Patriots sign Rayudu for CPL 2023

CMC – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have signed experienced Indian Premier League star, Ambati Rayudu, for their upcoming campaign in the Caribbean Premier League.

Rayudu, 37, replaces 22-year-old South African batsman Tristan Stubbs who is no longer available for the August 16 to September 22 showpiece.

A right-hander who quit international cricket this year after helping Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, Rayudu boosts a Patriots unit that already includes West Indies stars Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher, along with overseas personalities like Corbin Bosch and Dewald Brevis.

“As the chairman of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, it has always been my endeavour to try & attract impact making talent to our team in pursuit of our goal to be champions,” said Patriots chairman, Mahesh Ramani.

“In that endeavour, it is my pleasure to let the Patriots fans know that we have signed Ambati Rayudu as one of our overseas players for the 2023 season.

“I am sure Ambati’s seasoned expertise of having won multiple championships with various teams in an illustrious career in India will undoubtedly enrich the experience of our young players as we chase our second CPL title in 2023.”

Rayudu averaged nearly 50 in 55 One-Day International for India but had not featured since 2019, and only played a handful of T20 Internationals – the last of which came seven years ago.

He has, however, played 291 T20s throughout his career, a statistic CPL chief executive Pete Russell, believes makes him an asset to the league.

“A player with Ambati Rayudu’s track record of success joining the Patriots for this year’s CPL is exciting for the tournament and for St Kitts & Nevis,” said Russell.

“Once again, the Patriots and the CPL will be drawing the world’s attention towards the Federation and Rayudu’s arrival only further cements that focus.

“We look forward to seeing Rayudu in action and we can’t wait for this year’s tournament to get underway on Wednesday 16 August.”

Patriots, the 2021 champions, take on Trinbago Knight Riders in their opening game on August 19 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.