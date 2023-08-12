RHTYSC Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell teams honor five fire officers

The Rose Hall Town/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Under-23 and first division team, along with the Bakewell Under-17 and second division team joined hands on Tuesday last to honor five outstanding firemen attached to the Rose Hall Town Fire Station.

The officers were honored under the ‘tribute to heroes’ segment of the RHTYSC/ Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund Programme.

Those honored were Delroy Benn, Ajay Gopilall, Jermon Willimas, Trevor Crawford and Rayon Ramalho.

They were selected by the leadership of the Rose Hall Town Fire Station.

They were selected based on their work ethics, discipline and dedication to the job.

RHTYSC secretary/ CEO Hilbert Foster was accompanied by club executives Robby Kissoonlall, Tyrone Pottaya and cricket coach, Winston Smith.

Foster urged the awardees to continue to serve with distinction and to always strive for excellence.

The long-serving secretary/CEO, who is also the president of the Berbice Cricket Board, disclosed that his admiration for fire officers increased when he saw a documentary on how they place their lives on the line when disaster occurs.

The township of Rose Hall and the county of Berbice, Foster stated, was very grateful for their excellent service.

The officers honored were the first set of fire officers to be honored by the RHTYSC.

In the past, the club had honored postal workers, teachers, police officers, municipality workers, sportsmen, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and therapy workers under the Basil Butcher Trust Fund Tributes to Workers Programme.