AAG extends congratulations to CYG athletes

The Athletics Association of Guyana has extended its congratulations to the athletes who represented the country in the recently concluded Commonwealth Youth Games which were held in Trinidad.

The stellar performances of the athletes, whether in the achievement of new personnel best times or the achievement of medals, cannot go unnoticed This being the first time Guyana has been represented in the discipline of athletics at these Games has paid off exponentially.

The athletes through their performances have brought immense joy and pride to the entire nation. The historic record-breaking performances of the 4 x 400m mixed relay team comprising Malachi Austin, Narissa McPherson, Jevon Roberts and Tianna Springer culminated the games in grandeur.

The Association would also like to extend its gratitude to the Guyana Olympic Association for awarding places to its athletes so that they could participate in this prestigious event.