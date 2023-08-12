Caribbean Junior Boxing Championships…

Ten-member St Lucian delegation confirmed

”

St. Lucia has officially announced a 10-member fight contingent for the prestigious Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/Juniors Championship slated for August 18th – 20th at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. This has increased the total number of visiting countries to four.

The Windward Island nation officially submitted its roster yesterday to the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA). The traveling delegation comprises Joshua Rene – Schoolboys – [Heavyweight – 86 – 92KG]; Jack Surage – Schoolboys – [Light Middleweight – 63.5 – 67KG]; Denzel Stephen – Schoolboys – [Lightweight – 57 – 60KG]; Jeannan Gaspard – Schoolboys – [Super Heavyweight – 92+KG]; Herve Charlemagne – Schoolboys – [Light Welterweight – 60 – 63.5KG]; John Didier – Youth – [Light Heavyweight – 75 – 80KG]; and Kyle Marcel – Youth – [Middleweight – 71 – 75KG].

Meanwhile, the technical staff features coaches Yunior Quintero and Conrad Fredericks, whilst Stanislaus Bishop will serve in the capacity of Team Manager.

To date, Barbados, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago have officially confirmed their participation. The GBA is awaiting word from The Bahamas.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle stated that his organisation is thrilled to confirm the announcement of St. Lucia which adds to the expanding international flavour of the championship.

Ninvalle said that every nation that has confirmed its involvement innately brings its own style and characteristics to the event, which only underscores the cultural melting pot that is the Caribbean region. ”

The list of participants, which is expected to grow as the battle draws near, signals and underscores that the championship has evolved into a measure of regional importance that cannot be denied. This is an accomplishment that the GBA is not only proud of but will work assiduously to build on,” the GBA President said.