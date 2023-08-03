President Ali: Gov’t confronted challenges over past three years

– laying framework for developed, advanced country

AS the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) celebrated its third year in office, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has said that the tremendous growth and expansion seen over this period has not come without its share of challenges which the government has confronted head-on.

The Head of State made these remarks during an interview where he noted that after defeating the threat to Guyana’s national democracy in 2020, his government worked to ensure that the political environment was one that is democratic and not a threat to the freedom of the people.

Added to this, Dr Ali said that another challenge that the government has faced is to ensure that the political opposition understands that democratic principles and values, the rule of law and the respect for the rights of people are not seasonal.

To this end, he said, they have confronted all these challenges as well as confronting a group of people bent on using a “useless tool of racism” to mobilise people.

“I assure you today that my commitment and my desire to destroy racism, to destroy disunity, to remove it from the psyche of our people to disallow the intellectual authors to use it will succeed. It will succeed because of my strong commitment and belief in the spirit of the Guyanese,” President Ali said.

He went on to add that they are strongly on the path of removing that destructive element of regression from the psyche of the nation.

Meanwhile, the Head of State iterated that currently, the PPP/C government is laying the framework to ensure that Guyana, by 2030, will be a sustainable, highly competitive, developed and advanced country.

Dr Ali said, “We embrace a common development pathway that seeks to advance our country in which Guyana will be playing a leading role on climate, energy and food and one in which the name Guyana will come with a high degree of goodwill, respect and we as a people will be proud of our heritage.”

Against this backdrop, he indicated that they have the opportunity to build a Guyana that would see people prosper and the future of Guyanese prosper.