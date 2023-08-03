News Archives
GTA’s international training aims to attract more tourists
GTA staff during a training session

TO further develop more tourism products and services, and to better train persons from various villages, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has implemented international training for its staff.

Recently, GTA employees participated in the virtual Food Safety Training Session, which was led by Yvon Bertrand of the Canadian Executive Service Organisation (CESO).

It forms part of the GTA’s Train the Trainer programme, which will provide the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively deliver similar training sessions to tourism-focused communities and businesses.

Additionally, the training will allow the staff to help other businesses to strive to reach international requirements pertaining to food, hygiene, etiquette, and hospitality, among other services.

Similar sessions are scheduled to be conducted on August 7 and 8.
GTA has been working with tourism personnel across the country to foster clean, safe, and reliable services.
As such, this training will help to standardise this country’s tourism sector, making it more appealing to both local and international tourists.

The authority has been facilitating several training sessions for community leaders and has been working with the regions, through a circuit development programme, to assess potential tourism sites and help to officially launch them.

Staff Reporter

