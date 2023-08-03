Region One’s diverse sporting, farming skills promoted at Moruca Expo

THE much-anticipated Moruca Expo returned this year, promoting the diverse sporting skills that exist in Region One, while showcasing a variety of locally grown organic products.

The 2023 exhibition, which was held on July 28 and 29, saw the attendance of both local and international visitors, as well as the participation of private and government organisations.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) Wednesday morning, Regional Vice Chairperson, Annansha Peters, noted that the event aimed at promoting the many skills that exist within the region, specifically sports, since youths there have been performing well. Farming was also majorly promoted at the event.

“On the first day, it had the five-a-side football competition which included teams from all of the communities in the sub-district and even the furthest village which is Kariako. On the second day we had the farmers’ exhibition which was a great success because a lot of farmers brought out their produce,” Peters disclosed.

Meanwhile, the governmental ministries which were present used the opportunity to sensitise the public to training being offered through various agencies.

The expo also saw young Indigenous women competing for the title of Miss Moruca 2023. Arinna Williams of Kwebanna Village was crowned queen.

Further, the event allowed small Indigenous business owners to showcase their products and services and rich heritage and culture to those in attendance.

Peters noted that next year, she hopes to promote Amerindian craft since that was displayed the least at the exposition.