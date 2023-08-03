Devout public servant, son of the soil

– Guyana mourns passing of political stalwart, Dr. Roger Luncheon

VETERAN People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Executive Member and former Head of the Presidential Secretariat, Dr Roger Luncheon, on Wednesday, passed away.

He was 74 years old and served as a presidential adviser.

In a statement, President Dr. Irfaan Ali recalled Luncheon’s tremendous contributions to Guyana’s political landscape.

“This exceptional patriot and national icon was fearless and selfless in his complete commitment to national development and defence of a free and democratic Guyana. It is a painful and deep-wounded loss for the Government and Party,” the President wrote on his Facebook page.

The Head of State recalled the unwavering support and guidance he received from the stalwart.

“He offered me unflinching support throughout my political career, both within the PPP and in public life. This man has shaped me in many ways and placed tremendous trust and confidence in me.”

Dr. Ali added, “Onward fearless warrior and pure nationalist, your work is done but, the product of your labour will live on forever.”

Dr. Luncheon served in many capacities, including as Head of the Presidential Secretariat and Cabinet Secretary for more than two decades dating back to 1992. He served five Presidents of Guyana. He was a member of the Cabinet and the party’s Central and Executive Committees up until his passing.

He also contributed immensely during the struggle against People’s National Congress (PNC) dictatorship.

Meanwhile, Vice President and PPP’s General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, extended condolences on behalf of himself and the party to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr Luncheon.

“A true son of the soil who helped to shape the lives of many. Dr. Luncheon left a rich legacy of true commitment to service, patriotism, and a deep sense of national pride and hard work for the people of Guyana”, Jagdeo said.

Condolences were also offered by Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall.

“His capacity, tenacity and appetite for selfless public service in successive PPP/C Governments from 1992 to present is simply without compare. Intense bouts of illness failed to faze him. He remained a member of our Cabinet to the very end,” the AG wrote.