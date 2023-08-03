New ferry to make inaugural Region One trip next week

THE new and eagerly anticipated $2.5 billion (US$12.7M) MV MA Lisha will depart Port Georgetown on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 16:00 hrs (4PM) for its inaugural trip to Region One.

The MV MA Lisha will then return to Georgetown from Kumaka, Region One, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 16:00 hrs.

The ferry, which will ply the Barima-Waini/Georgetown route can accommodate 250 revenue paying passengers, 12 Sedan type vehicles and two trucks.

The MV MA Lisha was built by Indian company Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited and has special features to mitigate challenges faced by travellers.