Over $1.5B worth of cannabis destroyed

–during Joint Services operation at De Veldt, Upper Berbice River

A JOINT operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (Coast Guard) has led to the discovery of 27 acres of land with approximately 406,000 Cannabis Sativa plants ranging from four inches to seven feet in height.

Acting on information received, ranks went to De Veldt village, Upper Berbice River, where they destroyed the Cannabis Sativa plants, three make-shift camps, one trailer and two plows.

The estimated value of the Cannabis Sativa destroyed is $1,566,707,600.