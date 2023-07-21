News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Asha Kissoon elected as new Deputy Speaker
Dr. Asha Kissoon
Dr. Asha Kissoon

DR. Asha Kissoon, who was sworn in as a member of parliament (MP) several months ago, was on Thursday elected to the post of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

At Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly, Speaker, Manzoor Nadir opened the floor for nominations for the post which has been vacant since the resignation of Lenox Shuman.
The opposition’s chief whip, Christopher Jones was the first to rise. He nominated Dawn Hastings.

Meanwhile, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, nominated Dr Kissoon for the post.

Following several rounds of voting, a situation which arose due to technical issues affecting members who were attending the sitting virtually, it was revealed that 33 members voted in favour of Dr. Kissoon’s nomination.

The 33-year-old was sworn in as an MP in April when she stated that she hoped that her journey as a politician would stand as an inspiration to other young people and women who aspire to make a change in Guyana.

Dr Kissoon entered politics in the lead-up to the 2020 General and Regional Elections when she was the presidential candidate for The New Movement (TNM).

She replaced Shuman as a member of parliament in keeping with a rotation schedule set out by a joinder party which comprises of TNM, LJP and A New and United Guyana (ANUG), which won one seat in the National Assembly after combining their lists of candidates for the 2020 elections.

The parties entered an agreement to rotate its one seat over the five-year life of the 12th Parliament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.