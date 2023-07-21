Oil spill exercise completed as part of Exercise Tradewinds 2023

AS part of Exercise Tradewinds 2023, a simulated oil practice was conducted in Berbice (Region Six) on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the simulation comprised a reactive phase as well as a proactive phase to address potential consequences of a hypothetical incident involving fuel spilt in the Berbice River.

The CDC, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) and other pertinent organisations which make up the National Oil Spill Committee (NOSC), went into action during the course of a day at locations such as the Skeldon Sugar Estate (Command Centre), CGX Palmyra (Staging Area), and Number 61 Beach (Impact Zone/Staging Area).

Prior to the actual simulation, a two-day tabletop exercise gave the NOSC the opportunity to practise its theoretical planning, coordinating, and operational skills. Based on the participants’ agency and expertise, groups were formed, the release stated.

It added that the duties of command, logistics, operations, planning, finance, and administration were all distinct but coordinated, promoting response cohesiveness.

In the field, those very groups were put to the test to demonstrate what would be required should such a disaster materialise.

According to the release, The Response Group (TRG), a company involved in American disaster risk management, led the tabletop exercise.

Additionally, a five-day logistics workshop was conducted by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in order to strengthen current logistical systems for response processes.

Software was provided at the training that will help logistics experts be more effective at a number of activities. These programmes, coupled with instruction for the Incident Command System (ICS) 300, were designed to prepare all response stakeholders for looming hazards and disasters.

The release added that Exercise Tradewinds 2023, a multi-faceted response exercise hosted by Guyana this year, continues with a myriad of events and activities geared at reinforcing the nation’s capacity for security and disaster response in many regards.”

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, during the launch of the exercise at Drill Square, Base Camp Ayanganna, last Saturday, said that it is being sponsored by the United States’ Southern Command and partnerships will be formed with 1,500 security personnel from 20 countries.

The participants will be part of a multi-dimensional exercise which will cover ground, air, sea and even the cyber arena.

She also disclosed that in the following weeks, much focus will be placed on fostering regional interoperability and reinforcing the importance of security and stability within the Caribbean region.