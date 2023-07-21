Nandranie Coonjah sworn in as new Member of Parliament

FORMER Regional Vice-Chairperson for Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Nandranie Coonjah was on Thursday sworn in as the newest Member of Parliament for the Peoples’ Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Coonjah took the oath before Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, during the 65th Sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

She was extracted from the PPP/C’s Geographic List of Candidates for Region Two.

Previously, Coonjah was recognised for her work with the school feeding programme and is also a Commissioner on the Women and Gender Equality Commission.

She replaces Nigel Dharamlall who recently tendered his resignation as an MP and Local Government Minister following rape allegations made by a 16-year-old girl.

In her first action as a parliamentarian, Coonjah joined her colleagues in nominating and voting for a new Deputy Speaker to be appointed.

She signalled her support for The New Movement (TNM) leader, Dr. Asha Kissoon, who was sworn in as a new member to representative of the joinder list in the National Assembly, several months ago.

Under Guyana’s electoral system, 25 of the 65 Members of Parliament are elected from the 10 geographical constituencies; the other 40 are pulled from the national top-up list.