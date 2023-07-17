Aspiring pilot among Region Four NGSA top performers

NICHOLAS Mohamed’s dream of becoming a pilot fuelled his determination to be among the top performers at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Mohamed emerged as the top pupil for the Golden Grove Primary School located on the East Coast of Demerara with 504 marks and will be attending Queen’s College when the new school year begins in September.

The lad during a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle shared that he followed a rigorous study schedule to maintain his grades in the classroom and to prepare for the examinations.

“I followed a strict timetable that I created, which was when I got home. From six, I would study all the way to nine, take a break, study to 12 and wake up in the mornings from five and study until six, after I get ready and come to school,” he told this publication.

While his schedule was ‘tight’ and left little room for play, Mohamed said he was supported by his family, friends and teachers.

“From my family, I got lots of support…but from friends, I got friendly competition,’ he said.

Describing himself as very competitive and confident, Mohamed disclosed that although there were tingles of anxiety during the days leading up to the examination, he remained optimistic and assured himself that he was unshakeable.

“I was confident, there was a little bit of fear but I had to remind myself everyone is counting on me and I cannot let them down.”

Recalling the moment he received the results, the assertive lad said he was overwhelmed by emotions.

“When I found out, I honestly didn’t know how to feel, I was excited, joyful, and kinda sad I didn’t make [it] in the top 10 for the country, but I was happy.”

As he prepares for secondary school in September, Mohamed disclosed that he is ready for his new academic journey and intends to work even harder to maintain his grades.

“I’m not fearful about anything, I plan to keep my grades up, above 95 per cent, that’s my aim.”

With his eyes set on his dream career, he plans to grasp all the knowledge he can.

“I would really love to become a pilot …ever since I was in nursery school I was always fascinated by the sight of seeing planes. I always wanted to have that feeling of flying from one country to another and enjoying the calm skies,” he said.

Sharing a bit of advice to those who will be writing next year, he said: “study more, less play.”

He added that the pressure of preparing for a major examination can sometimes be hard, and sacrifices will have to be made, but those hard times will fade and the final results will be worth it.

“Many nights, many times you’ll feel like crying, but push through it, endure the pain and in the end, there will be good results,” he added.