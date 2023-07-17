Guyana-EU Business Chamber to be registered soon

WITH Guyanese businesses showing more interest in the Europe market, a Guyana-European Union Business Chamber is expected to be registered soon to facilitate better business relations.

This was disclosed by the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Guyana, René Van Nes, during a recent media engagement.

In May 2023, during EU’s Europe Day celebration in Georgetown, Van Nes had disclosed that they would soon launch the EU-Guyana Business Chamber which he noted would focus on strengthening ties between Guyanese and European businesses.

According to him, this chamber would also facilitate European companies that are setting up, or active, in Guyana and would support Guyanese businesses to navigate the European market.

During last week’s interview, Van Nes was asked whether they have received any calls from Guyanese businesses interested in entering the European Market.

In response he told reporters that while they are yet to receive specific proposals to enter the market, there are a number of Guyanese businessmen who have expressed an interest in learning more about Europe and the opportunities that exist in the EU.

“I do receive Guyanese businessmen that want to know more about Europe but I have not been approached with the very specific and concrete proposals saying I want to export this product to the EU,” he said.

On that note, he indicated that opportunities exist. He explained that Guyana benefits from duty-free exports to the European market through the existing economic partnership agreement which stipulates that businesses would need to comply with certain health standards but would not be made to pay duties.

Meanwhile, Van Nes told reporters that he hopes that with the new chamber coming soon and also with British Airways coming on board, there would be increased trade between Guyana and the EU.

“I do hope indeed that with the chamber in the future and also British Airlines which facilitates it, and let’s hope that there will be other European airlines that will follow… that we can promote more trade between Guyana and the EU,” he remarked.